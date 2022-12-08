Apartment worker charged with murder after fatal shooting in vacant unit, records show

Update: Alejandro Leon Barroso was found guilty of murder in this case.

A worker at an east-side apartment complex was formally charged with murder Thursday after prosecutors say he shot and killed a man inside a vacant unit Monday, court records show.

Prosecutors charged 57-year-old Alejandro Leon Barroso with murder three days after police found 46-year-old Oswaldo Cruz Lopez shot to death in a unit at Spanish Oaks Apartments in the 10000 block of Governours Lane shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The apartment complex's manager tipped off authorities to the incident, saying in a call to police that "one of her employees killed someone in a vacant apartment," investigators said in a probable cause affidavit.

Alejandro Leon Barroso

Talking through another employee to translate Spanish to English, Barroso reportedly asked his manager multiple times "not to freak out" before taking a gun out and putting it on her desk, according to the affidavit.

Barroso said Cruz called him a homophobic slur multiple times while the two men were in the vacant apartment, adding that when he asked him to stop, Cruz punched him in the face and "was on top of him," investigators said.

Detectives found a semi-automatic handgun and two magazines in the apartment office. Five fired cartridge casings and a bullet fragment were found around Cruz's body in a front room of the apartment, according to the affidavit, and there were "no signs of a struggle within the apartment."

Police noted Cruz's clothing was not torn or disheveled — he was still wearing a COVID-19 mask over his nose and mouth. Barroso's clothing was similarly in order, investigators said, and he did not have any injuries to his face or arms.

A coroner responding to the scene noted Cruz had "multiple defects" to his body, including his lower middle chest, left front pelvic area, left side of the head, right side of the head and "a possible defect to the right thigh area."

