Some apartments in the collapsed Florida condo split in half: People in their bedrooms died, while people in their living rooms had a chance

A bed in a split-open apartment at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, on June 24, 2021. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Some Florida condo apartments split in half as the building collapsed, The Washington Post reported.

People in their kitchens and living rooms had a chance of survival, but the bedrooms fell downwards.

18 people are confirmed dead and 145 are still missing after the collapse.

Some apartments in the Florida condo that collapsed split in half, killing or sparing occupants depending on what room they happened to be in, The Washington Post reported.

The Post reported that some apartments broke apart, with the master bedrooms falling.

But the living rooms and kitchens were on the other side and stayed standing, meaning people there could potentially survive.

The Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside collapsed on June 24.

18 people have been confirmed dead, and 145 people are still missing.

Rescuers resumed digging through the rubble, after a brief suspension on Thursday over fears that the parts of the building left standing could collapse onto rescuers.

It's not yet clear what caused the collapse.

