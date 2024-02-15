New apartments at Garfield Landing now accepting applications

The new building at Garfield Landing has finished construction and is now accepting leases.

SAULT STE. MARIE — Affordable housing is becoming more accessible to Sault residents this month as the Garfield Landing apartments opens its first building.

Garfield Landing was originally home to the Garfield School, a historic building which saw thousands of students pass through its hallways since opening in 1898. After the school closed, the building sat empty for decades. It was later declared a historic building and designated to become affordable housing.

Community Housing Network (CHN), a nonprofit housing organization that works across the state to create affordable housing, began the Garfield Landing Project in 2022.

Since then, they have completed large amounts of renovation on the building, turning classrooms and offices into housing units. This is done without destroying existing walls, hallways and doorways in order to maintain the historic structure and look of both the interior and exterior.

The school itself has been renovated into 14 apartments, with all of the work done in accordance with historical preservation laws.

The historic school building is only one part of the project, as CHN has also built an entirely new building at the site.

The new building does not follow the same historic guidelines as the schoolhouse, but does follow the same design layout for apartments.

Groundbreaking for construction on both buildings began in 2022. Originally, the historic reconstruction of the old building was going to be completed first, but due to construction setbacks, CHN instead focused their efforts on finishing the new building to ensure they could maintain historic aspects.

At the beginning of February, CHN began accepting lease applications for the new building, and is expecting to be able to move people in as early as the week of Feb. 19.

"We're really excited to be moving forward, being able to move people into their units," said property manager Crystal Payne. "Our goal is to get as many of those apartments leased out this month and get people into some housing."

All units are equipped with a washer and dryer, as well as a dishwasher, microwave and other appliances. A number of handicap accessible apartments will be available on the first floor.

Garfield Landing apartments are only available to low income residents. The exact income limit varies from apartment to apartment. Depending on the room in question and number of residents, the income cap can be anywhere from $15,900 a year for a single person to $60,560 for a family of four.

Residents who apply for an apartment in the new building may be placed on a waitlist, which also includes apartments in the historic building.

Construction on the historic building is still ongoing and is expected to finish this summer.

