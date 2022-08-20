Apartments, office planned for Perth Amboy convenience store expansion

PERTH AMBOY - A Brace Avenue convenience store is looking to expand by adding two apartments and an office to the building.

Applicant EF Abreu Supermarket LLC is seeking a waiver of minor site plan approval and variances from the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment at a 7 p.m. Sept. 8 meeting which will be held virtually on Zoom.

The applicant is looking to add two apartments and an office to the 1 1/2 story building at 621 Brace Ave., which houses a neighborhood convenience store, Abreu Supermarket and Deli. Details about the apartment and office were not included in the public notice.

The applicant is seeking variance relief, site plan approval and parking. While 17 off-street parking spaces are required, nine exist, according to a public notice.

