Apathy found to be early warning sign of dementia in your 40s, giving hope of early treatments

Almost one million people in the UK are thought to have the condition - Yui Mok /PA

Apathy in your 40s could be an early warning sign of dementia which appears decades before other symptoms, Cambridge University scientists have found.

The study raises hopes of early treatment for the condition which affects almost a million people in the UK.

Researchers found that apathy, such as a lack of interest or motivation, is an important symptom of dementia and one which can accelerate someone’s decline in later life.

They warned that people should not brush off a loss of mojo as a midlife crisis or midlife slump, as it may be an indication of something far more serious.

The study's joint senior author, Professor James Rowe, of Cambridge's Department of Clinical Neurosciences, said: “It’s not the same as being depressed. It’s about that flatness and losing energy to do things.

“One of the messages here is don’t brush it off. It could be a midlife crisis, you might be feeling a bit down or depressed. But whatever it is, its cause needs to be taken seriously.”

Published in the journal Alzheimer's & Dementia, the study followed 304 healthy people who carried a gene that causes frontotemporal dementia, a significant cause of dementia in younger people often diagnosed between 45 and 65.

The researchers found using brain scans that those with genetic mutations had more apathy than other members of their family, which over two years increased much more than in those with normal genes.

This apathy would predict a decline in brain function which accelerated as they approached the age when symptoms would begin to show.

“These kind of sneaky signs of apathy were evident for some many years before,” said Professor Rowe.

“It’s a bit of chicken and egg, we’re able to say with this study that apathy comes first and predicts other things getting worse.

“We know if you’ve got normal dementia symptoms and also are apathetic that has terrible implications for your prognosis, years of survival and how early you go into a nursing home.

“You might not think of yourself, sometimes apathy is a thing that other people notice about you. It is detectable.

“What that means is, there’s a scope for now in the future of being able to intervene, either with new drug treatments or actually non-drug treatments to stave off the apathy.”