Is Apcotex Industries Limited (NSE:APCOTEXIND) Overpaying Its CEO?

Abhiraj Choksey has been the CEO of Apcotex Industries Limited (NSE:APCOTEXIND) since 2010. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Abhiraj Choksey's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Apcotex Industries Limited has a market capitalization of ₹8.4b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹11m over the year to March 2019. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹10m. We examined a group of similar sized companies, with market capitalizations of below ₹14b. The median CEO total compensation in that group is ₹2.4m.

As you can see, Abhiraj Choksey is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Apcotex Industries Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Apcotex Industries, below.

Is Apcotex Industries Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, Apcotex Industries Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 15% each year (using a line of best fit). The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Apcotex Industries Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Apcotex Industries Limited for providing a total return of 33% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

We examined the amount Apcotex Industries Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. In addition, shareholders have done well over the same time period. As a result of this good performance, the CEO remuneration may well be quite reasonable. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Apcotex Industries shares (free trial).

