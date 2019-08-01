Is Apcotex Industries (NSE:APCOTEXIND) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Apcotex Industries Limited (NSE:APCOTEXIND) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Apcotex Industries's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Apcotex Industries had ₹39.9m of debt in March 2019, down from ₹173.7m, one year before. However, it does have ₹318.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of ₹278.5m.

A Look At Apcotex Industries's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Apcotex Industries had liabilities of ₹906.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of ₹85.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had ₹318.4m in cash and ₹1.17b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast ₹499.2m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Apcotex Industries has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Apcotex Industries boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

But the other side of the story is that Apcotex Industries saw its EBIT decline by 9.0% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Apcotex Industries's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While Apcotex Industries has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Apcotex Industries produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 52% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Apcotex Industries has ₹279m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Apcotex Industries's debt use. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Apcotex Industries, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.