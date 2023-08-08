APD: 1 arrested after prohibited weapons found at Amarillo residence

A woman was arrested Friday after Amarillo police earlier found multiple prohibited weapons at a residence, including a stolen firearm and a gun that had been modified to be fully automatic.

According to a news release from the Amarillo Police Department (APD), on July 13, the Amarillo Police Proactive Criminal Enforcement (PACE) Unit was attempting to arrest a suspect on a felony warrant at a residence in the 900 block of Foxglove.

While looking for the suspect in the home, Amarillo officers saw a gun that had been modified to be fully automatic. Police said PACE officers then stopped their search and obtained a search warrant to continue to search the residence. Once they had the search warrant, they continued and located a second prohibited, modified weapon and a gun that was stolen out of Randall County.

The evidence was booked, and a warrant was obtained for carrying a prohibited weapon for the suspect, identified as Soda Kheuasouvanh, 29.

On Friday, Aug. 4, PACE officers arrested Kheuasouvanh, and she was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

"The Amarillo Police Department will continue our part to get these illegal and prohibited weapons off the street and hold the criminals accountable," the APD release states.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police arrest woman after prohibited weapons found