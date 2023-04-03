APD: 1 dead, 3 injured in shooting near northwest Atlanta apartment complex

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Atlanta police were called to the Flipper Temple Apartments on Abner Terrace.

When officers arrived they found two people shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one of the victims died.

Officials said the other victims were self-transported to the hospital and are stable.

According to police, the four men met up at the apartments for a prearranged meeting.

Police have not identified a suspect. The victims’ identities have not been released.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact police or Atlanta CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.

