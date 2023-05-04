APD: 1 injured in shooting in Amarillo Thursday; suspect thought to be another juvenile

A male juvenile was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in Amarillo, according to police.

On Thursday, May 4, at 4:06 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the area of 800 South Belleview on a shots fired call. Several residents in the area called in on the same incident, the Amarillo Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a juvenile male who had been shot and had non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the scene.

The suspect is thought to be another juvenile, police said. The Amarillo Police Juvenile Investigation Unit is on the scene for the investigation, which is ongoing.

No further details were yet available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo shooting leaves juvenile injured; juvenile suspected