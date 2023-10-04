APD: 1 injured in shooting on Darden Road Tuesday night

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a reported shooting Tuesday night in Amarillo.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3 at about 10:27 p.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the 1800 block of Darden Road on reports of shots fired, according to the Amarillo Police Department (APD).

When officers arrived, witnesses stated several shots had been fired and that one person was possibly injured and taken by a private vehicle from the scene, APD said. Officers were advised that the individual had been taken to the area of Martin Road Park and was being treated by AMR (medical services) there, and then the individual was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

CSI processed the scene on Darden Road, according to APD, and officers took statements from witnesses.

The suspects are unknown at this time.

This case has been assigned to the Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400, or go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the p3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police officers respond to reports of shots fired on Darden Road