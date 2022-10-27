APD: 1 person shot, suspect believed to be inside home, SWAT on scene

Officers, negotiators, and SWAT are on the scene in Southwest Atlanta after one person was shot, police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to 1939 Shepherd Cir. SW on Wednesday night around 6:19 p.m. after getting a call about a person shot.

Police have confirmed at this time there is only one victim at this location. They told Channel 2 Action News negotiators and SWAT are on the scene because the suspect may still be in the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way to scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: