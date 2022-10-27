APD: 1 person shot, suspect believed to be inside home, SWAT on scene

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Officers, negotiators, and SWAT are on the scene in Southwest Atlanta after one person was shot, police told Channel 2 Action News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police responded to 1939 Shepherd Cir. SW on Wednesday night around 6:19 p.m. after getting a call about a person shot.

Police have confirmed at this time there is only one victim at this location. They told Channel 2 Action News negotiators and SWAT are on the scene because the suspect may still be in the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way to scene.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Recommended Stories