APD: 1 person shot, suspect believed to be inside home, SWAT on scene
Officers, negotiators, and SWAT are on the scene in Southwest Atlanta after one person was shot, police told Channel 2 Action News.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police responded to 1939 Shepherd Cir. SW on Wednesday night around 6:19 p.m. after getting a call about a person shot.
Police have confirmed at this time there is only one victim at this location. They told Channel 2 Action News negotiators and SWAT are on the scene because the suspect may still be in the home.
TRENDING STORIES:
Student shot near Gwinnett high school, superintendent calls for end to ‘crisis’ of violence
Suspect admits to ordering hits on witnesses, denies murdering a father outside country club
Sheriff Victor Hill found guilty of civil rights violations in federal trial
Channel 2 Action News has a crew on the way to scene.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: