APD: 16-year-old shot multiple times in southeast Atlanta neighborhood

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in southeast Atlanta Tuesday afternoon and found an injured teen.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy shot in the 900 block Glenwood Avenue around 4:00 p.m.

Authorities said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital for medical care.

According to the release, the victim was injured while inside a parking structure at 880 Glenwood Avenue NW.

He was unable to identify the suspect or the reason for the shooting.

Investigators are still working to learn what led to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

