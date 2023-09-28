APD: 2 injured in shooting between groups in parking lot Wednesday night

Two people were hospitalized after gunfire was exchanged between groups in a parking lot Wednesday night in Amarillo.

According to the Amarillo Police Department, at about 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, police officers were sent to the parking lot located at 6605 Interstate 40 West on reports of shots fired. While officers were en route, "another call came in from the hotel next door that some people came inside saying they had been shot at," reads a statement from police.

Officers contacted the possible wounded individuals and checked the area for a crime scene. While officers were investigating the scene, two people were reported at local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries.

While investigating and speaking with witnesses, officers learned this was a fight between two groups. Two of the people involved began shooting and shot each other and they were taken to the area hospitals by private vehicles, according to police.

No further information was available, and no arrests were reported.

The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo police investigating shooting between groups at parking lot