APD: 2 middle school students arrested for having gun on campus

Two students have been arrested for reportedly having a gun on a middle school campus Tuesday, the Amarillo Police Department (APD) said.

About 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, Amarillo officers were called to meet the school administration at the Travis Middle School 6th Grade Campus for reports of a student with a gun. School administrators told police that they had received a report of a student on campus having a gun.

School administration located this student and took (them) to the office, APD said, and they recovered a gun from this student.

"It was found that the juvenile suspect had shown the gun to another student in one of the bathrooms, a third student was in the bathroom when the second juvenile suspect was looking at the gun," a release stated. "The second juvenile suspect pointed the gun at that third student. Later during the officer’s investigation, they learned the student had made comments to other students of shooting someone on campus."

Two 12-year-old male students were arrested and booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains. They have multiple charges, including attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; unlawful carry of a weapon in a weapon free zone; terroristic threat; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; and unlawful carry of a weapon in a prohibited place.

This incident is under investigation by APD's Juvenile Investigations Unit.

"This incident was resolved quickly and without anyone being injured due to someone reporting this incident," APD said in the release. "We know that takes a lot of courage to do and we are so thankful they made the choice to protect their community by standing up against this danger."

