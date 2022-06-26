APD: 2 shot to death in Southwest Albuquerque

Jun. 26—Police say two people were shot to death at separate locations in Southwest Albuquerque Sunday morning and a "person of interest" is in custody and being questioned.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, who oversees the Albuquerque Police Department's violent crimes unit, said that from what investigators have been able to piece together so far, there is no outstanding individual "committing havoc in the city."

"All these individuals appear to be related," Del Greco told reporters. "This isn't an isolated incident, and I can't stress enough that there is no danger to the public right now."

He said authorities received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from concerned citizens stating that there had been a shooting in the area of 98th and Central. Responding officers found a man dead at the scene, Del Greco said. He said that based on preliminary information gathered, there was an altercation inside a Circle K that spilled out onto a side street, where the male was killed.

"While they were beginning the investigation into that incident, we received reports of another female that was also deceased that may be related to the male that we have deceased on scene," Del Greco said. The woman was found shot to death at a residence in Southwest Albuquerque, he said.

Del Greco said the person of interest was subsequently taken into custody.

"We don't know exactly what's going on," he said. "We're trying to piece together again relations, how this all unfolded. ... It appears this is all related and all of these individuals know each other."