APD: 24-year-old woman shot in car during possible road rage incident

Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a 24-year-old woman was shot while in her car during a possible road rage incident early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 3:08 a.m. officers found a woman who had been shot near 1740 Peachtree Street NW.

Initial investigation shows that the woman was shot while in her car.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Atlanta police.

