APD: 3 arrested after pursuit throughout Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department arrested three men after a chase throughout Albuquerque. APD says detectives spotted a stolen white Chrysler near Gibson Blvd. and I-25 around 11:30 Thursday morning. They say they followed it to the area of Delemar Ave. and 2nd St. where a group of passengers was dropped off to a Ford F-250 with a stolen license plate.

Detectives followed the truck which APD says was stolen out of Corrales. They say the driver, 28-year-old Gildardo Peralez, stopped multiple times and burglarized vehicles. Eventually, detectives tried to stop the vehicle at Wyoming Blvd. and Constitution Ave. NE. They say the truck hit the detective’s vehicle and was later disabled by officers and abandoned near Broadway Blvd. and Southern Ave. Two of the suspects were arrested shortly after while a third tried to hide inside a market prompting a SWAT call out.

Randy Lopez-Garcia, Gildardo Peralez, and Andres Loya are facing multiple charges related to the chase and stolen vehicles.

