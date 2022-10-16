APD: 35-year-old man dead after being shot multiple times, suspect in custody

A 35-year-old man is dead after police told Channel 2 Action News he was shot multiple times on Friday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:13 a.m. near 125 Victor Cir. When they arrive to the scene, the found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to a local hospital but died from his injuries.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 police arrested 48-year-old Earnest Beasley and charged him with felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

