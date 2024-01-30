APD: 5 arrested, facing charges of online solicitation of minor

Five men were arrested in Amarillo on charges for online solicitation of a minor after a sting operation was conducted by the Amarillo Police Department (APD) over the weekend.

APD said Friday, Jan. 26, the Special Victims Unit (SVU) and the Proactive Criminal Enforcement Unit (P.A.C.E. Unit) conducted a sting operation targeting inviduals suspected to be involved in online solicitation of a minor.

Online profiles were created with the assistance of APD officers; these profiles were then placed on social media sites. "Through a series of online chats, suspects were told to meet the 'underage' officers at a residence for the purpose of sex. There were many chats taking place at various times throughout the sting," APD said in a news release.

Five male suspects were arrested and charged with the 2nd degree felony of online solicitation of a minor: Saul Reyes, 24, Bryson Munselle, 27, Eric J Rodriguez, 19, Demarcus St Julian, 37 and Andrew Trejo, 20.

