APD: 6 protesters arrested in downtown Atlanta identified, only one from Georgia

Atlanta police have identified the six people arrested Saturday night after a protest turned violent.

According to police records, only one of the people arrested lives in Georgia.

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told Channel 2 Action News a group of protesters dressed in all black began peacefully marching down Peachtree Street.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When they got to the intersection of Ellis Street, some protesters started breaking windows and attacking Atlanta Police Department patrol cars.

One of APD cruisers was set on fire.

Three businesses, including a Wells Fargo bank, were damaged, Schierbaum said.

No officers or citizens were injured.

Hundreds of protesters opposed to the construction of an APD training center gathered at Underground Atlanta before moving down Peachtree St. in the heart of downtown Atlanta.

RELATED STORIES:

According to police, the six people arrested are identified as Nadja Geier, 24, from Nashville, Tennessee; Madeleine Feola, 22, from Spokane, Washington; Ivan Ferguson, 23, from Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, from Decatur, Georgia; Francis Carrol, 22, from Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, from Grosse Isle, Michigan.

Each of the suspects faces felony charges, including second-degree criminal damage, first-degree arson, interference with government property, and domestic terrorism.

Earlier this week, Georgia State Patrol and other agencies were at the proposed facility’s site, clearing protesters who had been camped out in the forest for months.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says one of the protesters, Manuel Teran, shot a state trooper and was then killed by return fire.

Story continues

Friends of Teran, who went by the nickname “Tortuguita,” have repeatedly claimed since the shooting that they are peaceful protesters.

Seven fellow protesters were arrested on Wednesday and charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: