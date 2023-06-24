APD addresses incident at Sportsplex

Jun. 23—The Athens Police Department recently addressed calls it continues to receive regarding an incident at the Athens Sportsplex and false information about a possible kidnapping that quickly made its way to social media.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson released the following statement.

"Inaccurate information has circulated on social media about a recent incident at the Sportsplex. Athens Police Department has not arrested anyone for kidnapping or attempting a kidnapping. The (police department) received reports that there was a suspicious male on the premises, and that he was watching children.

Police found the man with a bicycle sitting near a bathroom. The man denied trying to lure children and said he did say, "hi," to some children. Police did a background check and did not find any criminal history.

According to the responding officer, no parent or child reported that the man inappropriately touched a child or attempted to lure a child away.

One adult female reported the man in question made a comment about her she understood to be of a sexual nature and touched her hair. At this time, she has not sought a warrant.

Athens Park and Rec did go through the process with our department to ban the male from park property.

If there is a safety concern for the public, our department will issue that information. In addition, our department sends information to the news media about felony arrests, and would certainly do so if someone was arrested for kidnapping or attempted kidnapping."