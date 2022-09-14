The Amarillo Police Department was alerted Wednesday of possible threats to some schools within the Amarillo Independent School District.

According to reports, APD was tipped off about a person making possible threats to AISD schools. Officers made contact with the person and has them in a safe place where the threats can not be acted on, police said. This person is not under arrest.

Amarillo Police Department

APD has been in contact with the school and local law enforcement agencies to ensure there is no immediate danger to the children, staff, and to the schools due to this incident.

The investigation is still ongoing.

APD said, "All threats and possible threats to our schools are taken seriously and fully investigated. If you see or hear something concerning, we encourage you to immediately reach out to your local law enforcement agency with that information."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: APD alerted to possible threat to AISD schools