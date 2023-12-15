APD: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County after kidnapping reported

An Amarillo man was arrested in Donley County for reportedly kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint, the Amarillo Police Department confirmed Friday.

According to APD, on Thursday, Dec. 14, Amarillo officers were called to the 400 block of South Bivins on a reported domestic violence assault, which has since turned into a reported kidnapping. Family members told police the woman was threatened at gunpoint by the suspect, who hit her and pulled her out of the car by her hair.

The suspect then forced the woman, by dragging her by her hair, into his car, then leaving, APD said. The family told police this is not the first time this has occurred.

"Due to the severity of the assault and concern for the safety of the victim, officers were able to ping the suspect's phone, but couldn’t get a good location," an APD release said. "During this time, multiple leads were followed, and locations checked. The lead detective also walked the case to the Judge’s office and obtained a warrant for Kidnapping. After several hours, a good location was determined and with cooperation with Donley County and DPS, the suspect was located, stopped, and arrested on the warrant. The victim was with him and safely reunited with her family."

Tavarus Drone, 31, was booked into the Donley County Jail on the warrant for the kidnapping charge. The APD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo man arrested in Donley County, faces kidnapping charge