APD: Amarillo off-duty officer injured, suspect arrested on aggravated assault charges

An off-duty officer was injured after intervening during a domestic incident Thursday at a restaurant in Amarillo, and a suspect was arrested.

According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), at 12:14 p.m. Thursday, April 13, Amarillo officers were called to a restaurant in the 1400 block of south Arthur Street on reports of an assault.

APD said an off-duty Amarillo police officer was at the restaurant and saw a domestic incident taking place. The officer identified himself and intervened.

While attempting to detain the suspect, the officer was struck by the suspect’s vehicle, police said. The officer was able to stop and detain the suspect until on-duty officers arrived.

The suspect was arrested on charges for aggravated assault on a public servant.

The officer was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Police arrest assault suspect after Amarillo off-duty officer injured