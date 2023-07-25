APD: Amarillo shooting on Meadow Drive leaves 1 critically injured Monday night

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting on Monday night that left one person with a life-threatening injury.

According to police, Amarillo officers were called to the 3500 block of Meadow Drive on a person being shot at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, July 24. When officers arrived, they found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital.

The suspect was not located at the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit interviewed witnesses at the scene, and this case is still under investigation. No further information is yet available.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Man hospitalized after Amarillo shooting July 24, suspect sought