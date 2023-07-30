APD: Argument over food leads to man being shot, another hit with a stick

An argument over food devolved into a shooting, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to a call about a person shot Saturday, just after 4 p.m. on Pryor Street.

When police arrived, they reportedly found a 32-year-old with a gunshot wound to each of his arms.

According to police, the 32-year-old man was shot after he got into another argument with another man over food.

The Atlanta Police Department said the argument escalated into the 32-year-old man waving a large stick, which he then hit the other man with.

Authorities said during the assault the victim shot the 32-year-old in self-defense.

Both the 32-year-old and the victim was taken to the hospital and was listed as stable. Officials arrested and charged the 32-year-old.

Neither men’s identity was revealed. The investigation remains ongoing.

