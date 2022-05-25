APD arrest man for theft, shooting

May 24—On May 22, at approximately 2 a.m., the Athens Police Department received a call to the 900 block of Beech Street, in Athens, for a firearm and other property stolen from a vehicle. At approximately 5 a.m., the Athens Police Department received a call to the 100 block of Magnolia Street for a subject that had been shot. When officers arrived, the victim advised Cortney Johnson attempted to enter his residence after he refused to allow Johnson to borrow his vehicle.

The victim attempted to close the door to his residence to deny Johnson from entering. Johnson then fired a signal round from a firearm through the door, striking the victim in the arm. Johnson fled before officers arrived.

At approximately 3 p.m., Johnson was located during a traffic stop conducted by Alabama State Trooper Derrick Brooks.

Johnson was found in possession of the firearm used during the shooting.

It was later determined that the recovered firearm was the same firearm reported stolen earlier that morning.

Johnson was arrested and booked in for the following charges:

—Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling

—Unlawful Breaking and Entering of a Vehicle

Johnson was also arrested on a warrant he held for Theft of Property First Degree, regarding a prior theft.