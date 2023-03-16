APD arrest Rogersville man on rape, human trafficking charges

Mar. 15—Athens Police Department arrested Payton Andrew Bolin, 20, of Rogersville, Tuesday on multiple charges involving sex with a minor. In an order filed by Limestone County District Court Judge R. Gray West, Bolin is being held without bond at Limestone Detention Center and will have a pretrial hearing Friday, March 17.

Bolin is charged with the following charges:

—two counts second-degree sexual abuse

—first-degree human trafficking

—first-degree sodomy- engage in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor by forcible compulsion

—two counts second-degree sodomy- engage in deviate sexual intercourse with a minor who was less than 16 years of age and more than 12 years of age

—two counts second-degree rape- engage in sexual intercourse with a minor, a member of the opposite sex, who was less than 16 years of age and more that 12 years of age with defendant being 16 years or older and at least two years older than the minor.

Complaints filed in Limestone County District Court by APD Investigator Jarrod Smith state that the charges stem from actions by Bolin between May 1, 2022, and January 31, 2023. The two counts of second-degree sexual abuse are misdemeanor charges, and the others are felony charges.

Second-degree sexual abuse defined in the complaint against Bolin states, "Being 19 years or older, subjected another person to sexual contact who is less than 16."

Bolin is charged with first-degree human trafficking and the complaint states Bolin "knowingly gave monetary consideration or any other thing of value to engage in any sexual conduct with a minor or an individual he or she believes to be a minor."

The complaint lists shoes, candy, and extra phone time as items given by Bolin.

The News Courier reached out to APD Chief Floyd Johnson for additional information but did not hear back by press time.