APD arrest suspects they say are responsible for several break-ins in Zone 1

Zone 1 police officers arrested two teenagers who stole a vehicle and were in possession of multiple loaded handguns, Atlanta police said.

Last Saturday, police located a stolen vehicle in the area of Marietta Boulevard and Huff Road.

The driver of the vehicle fled upon seeing police.

Officers located the vehicle in the 1700 block of Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, where they observed two suspects walking away.

One of the suspects, an 18-year-old woman, stopped as officers approached.

The second suspect, a 16-year-old man, fled on foot and was arrested a short distance away.

The 18-year-old was found in possession of a loaded handgun, police said

The 16-year-old was found in possession of two loaded handguns, one of them being a stolen weapon, according to police.

Investigators have since linked the two suspects to several vehicle break-ins in the city.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

