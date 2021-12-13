APD arrests Ardmore man on multiple charges

Ardmore Police Department Captain and Public Information Officer Claude Henry said APD has arrested an alleged rapist after multiple allegations surfaced over the past week.

Henry said the Ardmore Police Department launched two investigations in reference to the allegations of rape. In both cases, James Spearman Jr. has been listed as the suspect by the victims.

“The first rape case was reported on December 3, 2021, and the Ardmore Police Department began an investigation into Spearman Jr.,” Henry said. “During that investigation, a search for Spearman Jr. was actively being conducted.”

According to a statement made by Capt. Henry, Spearman is a well-known subject that is often in the downtown area.

“The Patrol Division has had contact with Spearman Jr. several times in reference to him possibly distributing and using drugs," Henry said.

Henry said a review of department records show that Spearman has been listed as a suspect or arrestee in sixteen reports. Three cases were drug related charges and four were involving assault and battery/domestic abuse cases. One arrest report was for robbery. The remaining arrest reports were in reference to public intoxication and a warrant arrest.

On December 10, a second rape case was reported to the Ardmore Police Department again listing Spearman as the suspect, Henry said. Later that night, an officer spotted Spearman who attempted to flee the area on foot, Henry said.

“Several officers responded to the 200 block of C St. NW and Spearman Jr. was later taken into custody without incident,” Henry said.

Spearman was transported to the Carter County Jail and booked on first degree rape and for an outstanding municipal arrest warrant for public intoxication. Additional information will be reported as it becomes available.

Anyone with concerns of domestic abuse or assault or in need of resources can call the Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma’s 24 hour crisis line at 580-226-6424. Additional information and resources are available at https://familyshelterofsouthernok.net.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: APD arrests Ardmore man on multiple charges