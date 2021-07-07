APD arrests man who was shot by officers
Jul. 7—A Santa Fe man shot by police Monday has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.
Dalton Cunningham, 26, was charged with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting and evading a police officer in connection with the shootout with Albuquerque police officers on Monday morning. Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain him until his trial.
Police said that Cunningham at around 7:30 a.m. was inside a "bait car" that had been parked at 7220 Central SE as part of a police operation. The vehicle was equipped with audio and video recording devices and GPS, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.
According to authorities:
A police sergeant was watching a video of the inside of the vehicle as Cunningham drove through the Northeast Heights, according to a police news release. The sergeant could see that Cunningham had a gun and relayed the information to officers.
Cunningham started driving the vehicle recklessly west on Osuna between Louisiana and San Pedro, and the city-owned vehicle was remotely disabled. A police vehicle moved behind Cunningham, and he fired multiple shots.
One of those shots went through the middle of the police vehicle's windshield, which narrowly missed the officers, Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said in a news release.
The officers in that vehicle returned fire, shooting through their windshield and striking Cunningham in the chin, he said.
Police released a picture from the video recorded inside the vehicle, which shows a masked man holding a gun and pointing it toward the back window of the vehicle.
After receiving a superficial wound to his chin, Cunningham ran from officers to a nearby apartment complex, where he was arrested, police said.
Gallegos said Cunningham is a convicted felon who had several warrants for his arrest at the time of the shooting.
Court records don't indicate if Cunningham has an attorney.
"A convicted felon stealing a car and shooting at police is exactly the type of person that the court needs to hold in custody until trial," Assistant District Attorney John Litchford wrote in a motion to detain Cunningham. "The defendant's disrespect for the law and his disregard for human life show how dangerous he is."