Jul. 26—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police officers took a man into custody after he allegedly fired a gun at someone Monday afternoon, according to a department spokeswoman.

Officers could be seen searching for the man in a mobile home park near Moon and Acoma SE.

Rebecca Atkins, an APD spokeswoman, said officers are working to determine what the man should be charged with. She said she had not been told anyone was injured.