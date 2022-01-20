APD arrests smoke shop owner in drug, stolen gun bust

Jan. 20—Just like that, one less G on the street.

Albuquerque Police Department detectives arrested the owner of G'z Spot smoke shop Tuesday after finding several stolen guns, 60 pounds of marijuana, fentanyl pills and nearly $60,000 in cash inside his southeast area apartment.

Gabriel Guevara, 40, is charged with trafficking controlled substances, receiving stolen property and drug distribution and possession in connection with the bust.

APD spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said detectives had been investigating Guevara and his East Central smoke shop — incorrectly identifying it as the "G-Spot smoke shop" — for some time.

She said Guevara is believed to be "a primary drug dealer" in the neighborhood and, on several occasions, sold fentanyl pills to detectives from his home and shop.

Guevara has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, and no one answered the phone at the smoke shop Wednesday.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to detain Guevara until trial, saying the "combination of drugs and guns" found at his home pose a "very serious danger" to the community.

Court records show police raided Guevara's apartment in the 6300 block of Cochiti SE, a stone's throw from his smoke shop, around 6 a.m. Police said Guevara and another man were detained. Guevara refused to speak with detectives.

Inside the apartment, police found one stolen rifle, six handguns — two of them stolen, 35 pounds of marijuana, 56 oxycodone pills, a fentanyl pill, 3 grams of cocaine and $58,000 in cash, according to court records.

Detectives then searched the shop and found two rifles — one of them stolen — a stolen pistol and 20 pounds of marijuana in a back room.

APD on Facebook said "The G-Spot Smoke Shop was subsequently closed down."

Among those congratulating the department on a job well done and lamenting that Guevara "will be out tomorrow" in the comments, was one person who wrote: "At least someone found the G Spot" beside a laughing emoji.