APD arrests suspect in Saturday homicide

Elise Kaplan, Albuquerque Journal, N.M.
·2 min read

May 4—Homicide detectives have charged a man with murder after arresting him less than a mile from where witnesses said they saw him shoot and kill a man on Saturday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, at around 6:20 p.m., Albuquerque Police Department officers were called to a shooting at 2nd NW and the Interstate 40 frontage road.

Detectives interviewed witnesses at the nearby Coronado Park who said they saw a man, later identified as 51-year-old Manuel Moreno, arguing with two men. They said they saw him shoot one of the men, and one of the witnesses who recorded the encounter showed detectives the video.

APD has tentatively identified the victim from a Mexican identification card he had with him, but a spokesman said they have not been able to reach his next of kin.

The witnesses had told police that they saw Moreno change his shirt and he was found about three-quarters of a mile away.

According to the complaint, when Moreno was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to killing the man. He said the man and another — "a large Native American male" — had stolen his wallet earlier in the week.

"Today, when Manuel located his wallet at Coronado Park, all of his identification was missing and he saw (the man) and the Native American male laughing and pointing at him," the detective wrote in the complaint. "Manuel then left the park and obtained a firearm, a semi-automatic small-caliber handgun and returned to Coronado Park to confront (the man) and the large Native American male."

Moreno told detectives he fired a shot and the two men ran toward the interstate overpass. He said he pursued them and when the man popped up on the north side of the fence, he shot him in the chest, according to the complaint.

He said he then ran back to Coronado Park, changed his shirt and ran away, hiding the gun.

Moreno was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Saturday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Prosecutors have asked that he be held in jail pending trial. They cited the serious nature of the crime, as well as the fact that Moreno had violated probation in an earlier case.

"The defendant's prior conviction is for attempting to sexually assault a child, which further demonstrates that he has no care for the well-being of others," prosecutors wrote.

"He also violated his probation on that conviction, and failed to appear in court and failed to abide by release conditions in other cases. This proves that he will not abide by any court orders and would not abide by any release conditions imposed here."

Recommended Stories

  • Disneyland’s new Snow White ride draws consent backlash over ‘problematic’ sleeping kiss

    ‘Haven’t we already agreed that consent in early Disney movies is a major issue?’ says review of new Disney ride

  • Bush tells GOP it can’t win anything with appeal to ‘White Anglo-Saxon Protestantism’

    ‘Wow, these people need to read my book,’ says former president of pro-Trump members of Congress

  • Trump hires lawyer to fight capitol police officer’s lawsuit accusing him of inciting insurrection

    The lawsuits are seeking an unspecified amount in monetary damages in excess of $75,000

  • US has thrown away 180,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    Pharmacies wasted more doses than states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Vodafone using Google's cloud and AI to retain customers

    Telcos are increasingly turning to machine learning, cloud and data analytics to boost revenues.

  • Indian Prime Minister Called Out for Building New, Billion-Dollar Residence Despite Deadly COVID Shortages

    Central Vista Revamp Project Handout With India running out of essential supplies to treat millions of current COVID-19 cases, the main opposition leader called out Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing to invest in a $1.7 billion government complex and private palace, which is still being constructed by thousands of laborers in central New Delhi as the pandemic rages around them.On Tuesday, opposition leader Priyanka Gandhi, the daughter of Rajiv and Sonia Gandhi, claimed in a Twitter post that crucial funds are being “diverted for the construction of a new house for the prime minister.” “When the people of the country are struggling with shortage of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds, medicines, then it would be better if the government put all the resources in the work of saving the lives of the people, instead of constructing a new house of 13,000 crores,” she said.जब देश के लोग ऑक्सीजन, वैक्सीन, हॉस्पिटल बेड, दवाओं की कमी से जूझ रहे हैं तब सरकार 13000 करोड़ से पीएम का नया घर बनवाने की बजाए सारे संसाधन लोगों की जान बचाने के काम में डाले तो बेहतर होगा। इस तरह के खर्चों से पब्लिक को मैसेज जाता है कि सरकार की प्राथमिकताएँ किसी और दिशा में हैं। pic.twitter.com/2OylP2ncJ6— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) May 4, 2021 The massive spread is called the Central Vista Revamp project—scheduled to be completed in December 2022—and work is continuing despite calls for a national lockdown as the coronavirus crisis worsens.Modi hopes the palatial enclave in downtown Delhi will be a lasting testament his administration. The campus, which is the size of 50 football fields, will include a new parliament, 10 buildings dedicated to government offices and conference space, 10 buildings for the prime minister’s private residence, and a further 29 buildings for the vice president’s special digs, according to the Indian Express. The complex also includes nine sewage treatment centers and the removal and transplantation of several thousand trees. Earlier this week, Modi deemed the construction on the site in the heart of New Delhi as an essential service so the nearly 6,000 workers can skirt lockdown rules, despite a 30 percent test-positivity rate in the congested city. In 2021, Modi renamed the largest stadium in the world after himself after allocating more than $110 million, to build what is supposed to be the premier cricket stadium in the world. On Tuesday, the Indian Premier League finally suspended its cricket season indefinitely after several players contracted the virus despite attempting to adhere to bio-secure bubbles. The annual tournament features the best players from all over the planet, including stars from England, South Africa, the Caribbean, and Australia, whose government has banned citizens from returning home. It is unclear how the stranded sports stars will find passage out of India. Australian players face heavy fines if they return to Australia, which has closed the country to anyone coming from India until at least May 15. Many countries have banned all flights from India, which has experienced the worst global example of a collapsed health system seen anywhere since the pandemic began in March 2020. The world’s largest democracy has continued to log between 350,000 and 400,000 new infections daily for the last two weeks. Shortages of hospital beds, supplies, oxygen, and firewood for cremations has added to the nightmare scenario and directly contributed to thousands of deaths. A group of scientific experts told Reuters they had warned the government of an emerging new variant back in March, but Modi’s government ignored it, choosing instead to claim victory over the virus. “Policy has to be based on evidence and not the other way around,” Shahid Jameel, chair of the scientific advisory group of INSACOG, told Reuters. “I am worried that science was not taken into account to drive policy. But I know where my jurisdiction stops. As scientists we provide the evidence, policy making is the job of the government.” Modi has been criticized for pushing ahead with regional elections and huge campaign rallies, which he held just last month. The religious festival Kumbh Mela was also allowed to go ahead, with millions of Hindu worshipers gathering for a holy dip in the Ganges River. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ted Cruz’s warning to ‘woke CEOs’ blasted by former government ethics boss

    ‘This may be the most openly corrupt thing any Senator has said,’ writes Walter Shaub, a former director of the US Office of Government Ethics

  • US faces growing pressure over ‘moral responsibility’ to waive intellectual property rights on Covid vaccines

    WHO and White House mull whether to lift patent constraints on vaccine production

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Mother of 2, transgender community leader identified as victims of Dorchester double stabbing

    Authorities say the suspect stabbed his wife in front of their two children, as well as another woman they were living with.

  • With playoffs locked up, Panthers put future on display vs. Stars — and it looks bright

    The Florida Panthers spent Monday weighing the future with the present.

  • At least 23 dead as Mexico City subway overpass collapses

    Parts of a train were seen hanging from the overpass

  • Liz Cheney hits back at Donald Trump using “the big lie” to defend his baseless election-fraud claims

    Lawmaker accuses those who back Trump claims of ‘poisoning our democratic system’

  • Cindy McCain: Arizona election audit is 'ludicrous'

    The widow of Sen. John McCain says Biden won the 2020 election, as the recount of 2M ballots in Maricopa County goes on.

  • Dominic Raab says reports of £400m payment to Iran in deal to free Nazanin 'not correct'

    Dominic Raab, Foreign Secretary, last night dampened hopes of an imminent release for Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, saying reports that Britain was to pay a £400 million debt to Iran for her return were “not accurate”. Iranian media reports over that weekend claimed that a deal had been reached to free the charity worker after the UK settled a 1970s-era arms debt. "It's incumbent on Iran unconditionally to release those who are held arbitrarily and, in our view, unlawfully, and the reports, I'm afraid, are not yet accurate in terms of the suggestion of her imminent release," Mr Raab said during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We are working very intensively to secure their release,” he said of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the small number of other British-Iranian nationals being held by Tehran. Mr Blink, who is in London for the first time since being appointed by President Joe Biden, spoke to Mr Raab about the threat posed by Islamic Republic at the start of the G7’s first in-person talks in two years. It came after James Cleverly, Foriegn Office minister, suggested the reports on a deal to free British and American prisoners – including Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe – may have been deliberate misinformation by Tehran. "We have also seen a number of occasions where the Iranian regime have used disinformation, we're hearing inaccurate reports coming out over the last couple of days,” he told Sky News. "On the one hand, they are saying that these proceedings are legitimate, we don't agree with that at all, but then also saying that they are linked to this legal dispute – it can't be both,” Mr Cleverly said, referring to the criminal charges against Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe and the money the UK owes Iran. "We're making it very, very clear. It is in the hands of the Tehran regime to release these people and they should be released,” he said. Asked about the debt on Sunday, Mr Raab said: "It's not solely about that.” "Nazanin is held unlawfully in my view as a matter of international law, I think she's being treated in the most abusive, tortuous way," Mr Raab told the BBC of the conditions of her detention. Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, of north London, was detained in Tehran in 2016 while taking daughter Gabriella to see her family, as authorities made widely refuted allegations of spying. She completed a five-year sentence in March, but she and her family were delivered a fresh blow last week when she was given an additional one-year jail term. Several Arabic and Farsi-language news sites reported over the weekend that Iran was discussing a potential prisoner swap with the US and UK. On Monday, it was reported by The Guardian that two American-Iranian dual nationals detained in Tehran have been moved to a new location inside Evin prison in a procedure that has previously led to the release of detainees. Morad Tahbaz and Siamak Namazi, were moved to new cells. Mr Tahbaz was moved on Saturday and Mr Namazi on Sunday to a different block that had previously been used to brief prisoners before being released. Mr Blinken reiterated that the US has "no closer ally, no closer partner" than the UK, as he hailed the "special relationship" during Monday's press briefing at Downing Street. He said Mr Biden's victory marked the start of a new chapter in their ties following a turbulent and chaotic period under Donald Trump. He said it is the 75th anniversary of Sir Winston Churchill describing the "special relationship" between the US and UK, adding: "Three quarters of a century later, that special relationship is enduring. It's effective, it's dynamic, and it is close to the hearts of the American people. "The work we do together serves our people's interests across a vast array of issues."

  • Sacramento leaders call for release of Omar Ameen from ICE custody

    Sacramento leaders call for release of Omar Ameen from ICE custody

  • Prosecutors seek tougher prison sentence for Derek Chauvin

    Former Minneapolis police officer could face up to 40 years in prison for George Floyd’s murder

  • As US nears vaccine tipping point, dramatic decrease in COVID-19 cases could come without herd immunity, some experts say

    Some researchers say just 10% to 15% more Americans need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reach a tipping point at which cases dramatically fall.

  • Video shows stranger attacking Asian woman with hammer in NYC

    The woman was hit in the head by someone who demanded the victim remove her mask, police said.