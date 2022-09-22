APD arrests suspect they say stole alcohol from midtown Atlanta restaurant

Atlanta police arrested a man whom they say burglarized a midtown Atlanta restaurant early Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police arrested Earvin Felton, 55, after they say he stole alcohol from Ruby Chow’s, an Asian fusion restaurant near Ponce City Market.

APD says officers arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to locate Felton quickly, thanks to a description given by a 911 caller.

Felton was found in possession of multiple bottles of alcohol taken from the bar area of the restaurant, police said.

Felton is charged with burglary and is currently in Fulton County Jail.

