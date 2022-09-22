APD arrests suspect they say stole alcohol from midtown Atlanta restaurant
Atlanta police arrested a man whom they say burglarized a midtown Atlanta restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police arrested Earvin Felton, 55, after they say he stole alcohol from Ruby Chow’s, an Asian fusion restaurant near Ponce City Market.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
APD says officers arrived on the scene within minutes and were able to locate Felton quickly, thanks to a description given by a 911 caller.
Felton was found in possession of multiple bottles of alcohol taken from the bar area of the restaurant, police said.
TRENDING STORIES:
Road rage shooting on I-75 sends driver, passenger to hospital, police say
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
Fulton County school bus crashes into ditch near Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs
Felton is charged with burglary and is currently in Fulton County Jail.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: