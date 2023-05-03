APD arrests suspect in stolen car after he attempted to run from police the day before

Video shows a suspect was arrested in a stolen car and police recovered weapons from the suspect last month.

On April 6, investigators with the Atlanta Police Department’s Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit (ACE) were called out to 1800 block of Joseph E Boone Blvd NW to assist Georgia State Patrol with a suspect they had just arrested after he attempted to run from Troopers in a black 2021 Dodge Ram that had been reported stolen from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport the day before.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When police got to the scene, ACE investigators searched the stolen vehicle and found several tools used to steal a car, such as a window punch, 24 blank key fobs, and a key programmer.

Investigators also found two handguns and a wallet.

One of those handguns and the wallet were stolen from a white Dodge Charger at 2283 Baker Rd. NW earlier that same day.

APD arrested Deon Knight, 23, and he was taken to Fulton County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police said Knight is facing charges of theft by receiving stolen property (auto), possession of tools to commit a crime (X2), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fleeing and attempting to elude, theft by receiving stolen property (gun), criminal trespass, entering auto, and theft by taking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: