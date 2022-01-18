APD arrests third suspect in July homicide Downtown

Jan. 18—Albuquerque Police Department detectives have arrested the third suspect in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old Downtown last summer.

Darryus Chavez, 22, is charged with murder, conspiracy, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Asad Moody, 20, and Jonathan Martinez, 21, face the same charges and Isney Lafirme, 21, is charged with conspiracy. Martinez is the only one still on the loose.

Police say on July 9 the suspects had gone Downtown, armed with an AK-47, looking for the men who had beaten up Moody six days earlier. They apparently mistakenly believed Trevonte Robbins's friend had been one of the men, based on his hair style.

As Robbins and his group of friends walked down the street, police say Moody got out of the back seat and fired at them. Robbins was killed. His friend was shot, but survived. Gunfire also struck an APD officer who was responding to the scene, resulting in minor injuries.

Investigators have not found any evidence Robbins and his friends were the ones who beat up Moody and say there is no known connection between the two groups.