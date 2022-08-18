APD arrests woman in deadly triple shooting

Aug. 18—The Albuquerque Police Department's SWAT team has arrested a woman accused in a shooting that left a man dead and two others injured last weekend on East Central.

Angelica Aguilar, 28, was arrested Wednesday evening at the Four Hills Studios on Central, near Tramway.

She is charged with an open count of murder and two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon in the Aug. 13 death of 21-year-old Jesus Martinez, Jr. Two women were also shot and injured in the incident.

Police said Aguilar was with a group of men when she confronted Martinez and the two women at Dorado and Central SE over the alleged theft of a friend's belongings.

Aguilar and one of the men opened fire on the three, according to police, fatally striking Martinez in the head and injuring the two women. One woman was shot in the abdomen and the other was shot in the thigh, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Sunday.

A video from Albuquerque police's Real Time Crime Center, which captured the shooting, shows a man and a woman pointing guns at the victims and muzzle flashes around Aguilar's gun, according to the warrant.

The warrant states that officers talked to one of the shooting victims at the hospital, and she told police Aguilar had shot her and the other woman and that a man in his 20s had shot Martinez.