APD: Ashtabula fugitive arrested in Colorado

Mar. 23—ASHTABULA — Ashtabula business owner Barton Cumberland, wanted on multiple felony warrants, was arrested on Thursday morning in Colorado, according to written information released by Ashtabula Police Chief Robert D. Stell.

"At approximately 11 a.m. this morning [Thursday] local business owner, Bart Cumberland, was arrested in Durango, Colo., on felony warrants for felonious assault, domestic violence, menacing by phone and harassment," Stell said.

The chief said the warrants were all related to an incident that took place outside a Bridge Street bar on Feb. 21. Police said Cumberland hit a person in the head with a gun and the firearm discharged nearly striking a bystander.

"Shortly after the incident took place investigators were aware that Cumberland had fled the Ashtabula area and were actively monitoring leads from a variety of sources as to his movements across several states. This information was kept confidential as we wished to avoid providing an indication to Cumberland as to our knowledge of his movements," Stell said.

"We thank our law enforcement partners in Durango for their assistance in making the apprehension and their cooperation through the extradition process," he said.

Stell said the extradition process may take several weeks before Cumberland is transported to the Ashtabula City Jail and brought to Ashtabula Municipal Court to answer to the charges.