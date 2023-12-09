APD asking for help to find suspects connected to three robberies

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Austin Police Department is asking for help from the public to help find three suspects who investigators believe are connected to three robberies occurring on different dates and locations.

The suspects pulled out guns and stole cash from three businesses. Police said that one suspect appeared to have participated in all three robberies and two additional suspects were also involved.

APD asks anyone with any information to contact the Robbery unit at 512-974-5092 or submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program at austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477. People who submit information that leads to an arrest may receive up to $1,000.

Investigators described the first suspect as:

A Hispanic or Black male

Between 20 and 30 years of age

5’6”- 6’0” tall

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black ski masks and tan or white shoes

Suspect 1

Suspect 1

Suspect 1

Investigators described the second suspect as:

Unknown race

Unknown age

Unknown height

He was last seen wearing a dark Reebok hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black ski masks, and white shoes

Suspect 2

Investigators described the third suspect as:

Unknown race

Unknown age

Unknown height

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black ski masks, and black shoes

Suspect 3

Person of interest

APD also described a person of interest as:

Black male

Unknown age

Unknown height

He was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt, black pants, and white shoes

The Austin Police Department said the three robberies occurred at Le Rouge Boutique at 3405 N IH 35 SVRD NB, 1197 Airport Boulevard, and Dreamers located at 1555 E SH 71.

