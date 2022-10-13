APD asking for public’s help in finding man involved in deadly shooting in May

Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help finding a man they say is connected to the death of another man.

Police say Reginald Parham is wanted for his involvement in the death of a 27-year-old man at 3730 Carmia Drive SW.

On May 28th, Atlanta police arrived at Carmia Drive, finding the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined that the victim and Parham were in a fight it that escalated to gunfire, resulting in the victim’s death.

Police did not identify the victim’s name.

Anyone with information on Parnam’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

Those who reach out with information do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect, according to police.





