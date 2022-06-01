APD asking for public’s help to identify person of interest in murder of 24-year-old

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in the murder of a 24-year-old man.

Police said that they responded to reports of a person injured at 800 West Marietta Street on April 10 around 5 a.m. Police found 24-year-old Jarvis Curtis shot to death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they discovered evidence that the shooting was drug-related.

Police identified two suspects and secured warrants to charge them with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of crime on May 10.

TRENDING STORIES:

One of the suspects, 22-year-old Carl Penn, turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on May 12. the second suspect, who has not been identified by police, has not been caught.

Investigators are also working to identify a third person who s considered a person of interest. They have released surveillance photos of him in hopes someone will recognize him and provide his information to police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.