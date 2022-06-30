APD asking public to identify suspect who robbed woman in the middle of the day at Buckhead Publix

APD is looking for the public to help identify the man who robbed a woman in a Buckhead Publix parking lot on May 10.

The incident occurred at the Publix in Buckhead near West Paces Ferry Road of I-75.

A woman who doesn’t want to be identified said she was putting groceries inside her car around 12:30 p.m. when she noticed a man that walked by her vehicle ‘noticeably close.’

The woman told police she put her cart away, then got into her car and closed the door when all of a sudden the door opened and she saw the same man she’d seen earlier pull a gun out of his waistband demand she hand her rings over while he pulled her out of the car.

The woman struggled with the gunman before she managed to get free and run away. The man ran in the opposite direction with the woman’s ring.

Witnesses who saw the attack happen ran after the man towards West Paces Ferry Road but lost sight of him.

The day after the robbery, the victim spoke anonymously with Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach over the phone and said being robbed at a grocery store in daylight is not something she should have to worry about.

“This is definitely an Atlanta problem, and I should feel safe going to the grocery store,” the woman said.

The woman sustained minor injuries from the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit and/or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $5,000.

