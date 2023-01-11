APD asks for help finding 2 men seen robbing man at Circle K

Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help finding two men who were seen on video robbing a man at gunpoint at an Atlanta gas station.

On Dec. 26, 2022, two men were seen taking a man’s white bag and cell phone at gunpoint before running away.

Police said it happened at the Circle K in the 300 block of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd in Southwest Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Surveillance pictures show one of the men wearing a blue hoodie, and the other man was wearing a black hoodie with an orange beanie.

TRENDING STORIES:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crimes Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

All tips will remain anonymous, and any information that leads to an arrest will result in a reward up to $2,000.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: