APD: Assault suspect stabbed man with scissors

Mar. 2—ASHLAND — An Ashland woman cut her boyfriend in the arm with a pair of scissors Friday night, according to a criminal citation filed by city police.

Terry L. Russell, 60, was charged Friday evening with a single count of second-degree assault in connection with the slashing in the 200 block of 16th Street.

Russell is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

According to the citation, Ashland Police responded to Russell's apartment on a domestic call at around 10:30 p.m. Russell answered the door and police saw a man sitting on a couch with blood on his face, right arm and on a pillow and the floor, court records show.

The victim said he'd been drinking when he and Russell — listed as his girlfriend — got into it, records show. He said at some point, Russell grabbed a pair of kitchen scissors, threatened to kill the victim and tried to stab him, resulting in the cut on his right arm, the citation states.

If convicted, Russell could face between five and 10 years in prison for the charge.

