APD: Bathroom mix-up led to man being shot 6 times

Aug. 18—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man told police he drunkenly mistook a child's bedroom for the bathroom before a friend shot him six times outside a Northwest Albuquerque home.

The friend, 35-year-old Myzel "Jazze" Hayes, is charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm in the June 25 incident. Hayes was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Aug. 11.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Hayes until trial but he has since been released.

"The defendant could have easily killed the victim — indeed, it is a wonder that he didn't," the motion states. "It's as if the defendant was actually trying to kill the victim and failed."

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Albuquerque police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a shooting at Menaul and 12th NW and found a man shot multiple times. The man was taken to a hospital and doctors discovered he had been shot six times, including twice in the stomach.

The man told police he and a friend "Bloodhound" were drinking all day and ended up at a house the friend shared with a girlfriend. He said he was on the verge of blacking out and went to use the bathroom when he was "awoken" by the girlfriend hitting him and yelling "Mutha (expletive), you got yo (expletive) in front of my kid's face!"

The man told police he was arguing that he would never harm her child when "Bloodhound" called Hayes and took the man's phone. The man said Hayes arrived and everyone went outside before someone hit him again.

He told police Hayes told the girlfriend the man "was a weird dude" but didn't think he meant to go into the kid's room. The man said the girlfriend had a pink and black gun in her hand and Hayes said "I don't know why I'm here, this is a waste of time, what ya'll wanna do with him?"

He told police Hayes said "Well pop him then" and took the gun from the girlfriend as the man curled up on the ground and begged Hayes not to shoot him. The man said Hayes made him get off the ground before shooting him until the gun was empty.

The man told police he had known Hayes and the others "very well" and "considered them like family." The detective on the case identified Hayes as a Crip gang member and "Bloodhound" as a Kirktown Piru gang member.