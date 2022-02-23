APD, BCSO ID 5 homicide victims

Feb. 22—Homicide detectives have released the names of four men and a woman killed in separate incidents across the Albuquerque area.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the deaths of Ethan Chamblee, 26, Lorie Lazier, 56, Andrew Tepfer, 27, and Jonathan Garza, 30, are being investigated as homicides.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a spokeswoman for the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office, identified Gerardo Lopez, 36, as the man slain on Feb. 16 on the agency's turf. Navarro said detectives believe Lopez was committing a home invasion when he was shot.

"No formal charges have been filed and the investigation is active and ongoing," she said.

The first incident happened on Jan. 16 when officers responded to a shooting following an alleged burglary and found Chamblee near Montgomery and Morningside. Chamblee was taken to the hospital where he died of gunshot wounds.

More recently, on Feb. 11, officers were called to an apartment, near Central and Tenth NW, and found Lazier dead inside. Police have not said how she died.

On Feb. 16, BCSO deputies responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Granada SW, near Arenal and Coors, and found Lopez shot to death and a woman shot and injured. The woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

On Friday, police responding to reports of a man lying in the road near 57th Street and Iliff found Tepfer shot to death. It was the day before his birthday.

Then, on Saturday, officers responding to a shooting found Garza fatally shot near First and Central. Garza was pronounced dead at the scene.