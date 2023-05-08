APD: Brinks guard robbed at gunpoint in southwest Atlanta

Police are on the hunt to find a suspect accused of robbing a Brinks guard at gunpoint.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It all started when Atlanta officers responded to a robbery call at the West End Mall on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

According to Atlanta investigators, a Brinks guard had just stepped out of the building after making a cash pickup.

TRENDING STORIES:

Video captured the suspect, who reportedly went up to the victim, pointed a pistol at the guard’s head, and demanded the cash bags.

The suspect ran off in the direction of Evans Street. The suspect appears to be wearing a black puffer jacket, black pants and black and white slides.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who can identify or know of the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the the and indictment of the suspect.

IN OTHER NEWS: