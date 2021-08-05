APD: Carjacking suspect critically injured in fall

Aug. 5—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A suspected carjacker was critically injured after falling from a car speeding away, according to Albuquerque police.

Officer Daren DeAguero, a police spokesman, said that officers were called to the area of Indian School and Hendola NE on Wednesday night on a reported carjacking.

He said that a suspect tried to carjack a driver, who drove off as the suspect hung to the side of the car. The person eventually let go and fell to the ground and suffered head trauma.

DeAguero said homicide detectives are investigating the incident.